PM offeres panahgahs to homeless people

Staff Reporter

To give refuge to Pakistani men, women and children who have been compelled by circumstances to sleep under the sky, the Government of Pakistan has inaugurated shelters in the form of Panahgahs. On the 10th of November, PM Imran Khan inaugurated the first Panahgah in Lahore in lieu of the early cold-spell experienced all over the country.

To date, 5 Panahgahs have been established in Lahore at the Railway Station, Data Darbar, ThokarNiazBaig, Vegetable Market and Lorry Adda catering to 230 people. In December, a further 5 were opened in Peshawar at Pajagai (Main Campus), Haji Camp Adda, KohatAdda, Kharkh aanoAdda and CharsaddaAdda catering to between 450 and 500 people, which are solid concrete structures, to provide food and comfort with respect and dignity for the homeless. Similarly, in Islamabad, Panahgahs have been inaugurated in Tarlai near TaramriChowk and Vegetable Market (SabziMandi) I-11, catering to almost 300 people, while one more will be opened in Tarnol. In Rawalpindi, a Panagah has been inaugurated at RDA Parking Plaza, while a number of such shelters are also scheduled to be inaugurated in Karachi very soon.

These Panahgahs provide a clean and healthy environment; there are provisions for heaters, hot water and warm comfortable blankets for the well being of residents. Furthermore, all Panahgahs serve 2 hot meals a day (breakfast and dinner) and have permanent staff employed for maintenance and upkeep.

Prime Minister Imran Khan believes that the poor and homeless need to be kept safe and taken care.

