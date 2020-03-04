PM: Non-profitable institutions privatisation in country’s interest Says SEZs aim to provide maximum facilities to investors

Observer Report

Islamabad

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said that the privatisation of non-profit organizations and un-utilized properties is in the best interest of the country.

The prime minister said this while chairing a high-level meeting in Islamabad on Wednesday which was attended by Minister for Planning Asad Umar, Minister for Privatization Mian Mohammad Soomro, Finance Advisor Dr Abdul Hafiz Shaikh, Commerce Advisor Abdul Razak Dawood, Advisor on Reforms Dr Ishrat Hussain, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Privatization Division secretary and senior officials.

The Privatization Division secretary briefed the meeting about the progress on privatization of various government institutions and properties.

The meeting was told that process of privatization of seven institutions and properties would be completed this year that include two RLNG power plants, SME Bank, Services International Portal Lahore, Jinnah Convention Centre Islamabad and 27 government lands.

The prime minister was told the seven transactions would be completed by May and June by this year. Imran Khan directed the authorities concerned to expedite the process of privatization of various government organizations and state-owned properties in the country.

Imran Khan also ordered them that Inter-ministerial coordination should be improved to facilitate privatization process in an effective manner.

Imran Khan said that the government was establishing special economic zones to provide maximum facilities to investors in the country and added the PTI-led government was committed to ensure business-friendly environment across the country. On the occasion, Imran directed to provide electricity transmission facilities to KEPTO power and ease wheeling (sale and purchase) regulations. The prime minister also directed to ease regulations for setting up new industries. The meeting approved to establish special economic zones across the country. Thirteen SEZs have been notified so far, while work on 18 new zones are underway, the meeting was told.