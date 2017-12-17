PM: No opposition to FATA-KP merger

Country put on path of progress, prosperity

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

Claiming that the Pakistan Muslim League-N was the only political force of the country that translates Pakistan’s dreams into reality, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Saturday said that terrorism had been eradicated from the country and it has been put on the path of progress and prosperity.

Addressing a public gathering at Kohat after inaugurating the ground-breaking of the dualization of the 128-km Sarai Gambila-Kohat Road and 73-km Pindigheb-Kohat road the Prime Minister reiterated that the merger of Federally Administered Tribal Areas issue would be resolved sooner adding certain political elements were trying to politicize the matter for their personal gains.

“PML-N believes in the service of the people and its politics is not based on allegations and counter allegations. Nawaz Sharif had fulfilled all the promises he made with the masses and the government has successfully dealt with anarchy in the country”.

The Prime Minister said PML-N was the only party, which translates its claims into reality and would contest the 2018 general elections on these grounds.

He said efforts were being made to politicize the FATA reforms issue but PML-N has always put Pakistan first and tried to unite people. “It should be understood that we are going ahead and trying to abolish a hundred-year-old system. Everyone wants FATA to become part of Pakistan. The FATA has the support of the National Assembly, Senate, and the public and Inshallah the PML-N will resolve this issue.” Abbasi maintained.

Abbasi said that the merger of the Federally Administered Tribal Areas with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is not faced with any opposition.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi lauded the sacrifices of the martyrs of the APS attack the third anniversary of which was observed on Saturday. “It has been three years since the unfortunate incident in Peshawar took place.

He said today the mosques are safe, the entire country is safe while the ruling party has continued to serve the nation by ending the electricity and gas crisis. “Nobody appreciates the politics of slandering and mudslinging and the Politics should be based on serving the nation”.

Premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said they would participate in elections on the basis of our performance and the people will vote for the rightful candidates.

The Prime Minister came hard on the political rivals and lambasted the performance of the past regimes saying no mega project was carried out in the Pakistan People’s party and the dictatorship eras and claimed that the PML governments selflessly served the masses of the country and came up to their expectations.

He said both roads would be completed at the total cost of Rs 22 billion and Rs10 billion respectively. Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Zafar Iqbal Jhagra, advisor to prime minister Engineer Amir Muqam, high officials and a number of PML-N elected leaders were also present on the occasion.

He said the area people were well versed in politics and they could easily discern the difference between hollow slogans and concrete measures. They abhorred politics of mere accusations.

The prime minister also advised his political adversaries to serve the people if they wanted to enlist their support in the next general elections. In 2018, he said the elections would be held on time, the PML-N government would complete its term and go to polls on the basis of its performance, referring to its achievements in education, health, road infrastructure, and energy sectors.

Every week, completed mega projects were being inaugurated whereas several others were lined up, he said fearing that few among them could not be inaugurated due to the hectic busy time frame.

On this occasion, the people in the gathering raised their hands to support government’s efforts. The prime minister said quality education for the girlsin the area was ensured with inauguration of Kohat University of Science and Technology women campus.

About local issues pertaining to gas supply and construction of stadium, the prime minister said these would be fast tracked with support of the federal government’s funds.