PM: Neglect of power sector hindered country’s uplift

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday that the country could not meet the potential of economic development as reforms in power

sector, considering the modern trends and growing domestic and industrial needs, were neglected in the past.

Chairing a review meeting on the ongoing reforms process for supply of low-cost and uninterrupted electricity to the consumers, the prime minister reiterated the resolve for early completion of the reforms process.

The meeting was attended by Information Minister Senator Shibli Faraz, Planning Minister Asad Umar, Energy Minister Omar Ayub and Special Assistant to Prime Minister Nadeem Babar.