PM, Nawaz discuss political situation

Lahore

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday met former premier and lifetime Quaid of the PML-N Nawaz Sharif soon after returning from his two day visit from Nepal.

As per details, the prime minister reached directly to Jati Umra to meet Nawaz Sharif and inform him regarding details of the Nepal visit and upcoming election for Senate chairman.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi left for the country after ending his two day visit to the Nepal. The prime minister was see-off by finance minister of the Nepalese government.

The prime minister held important meetings during the visit and also attended a SAARC event. He also met the prime minister and president of the country.

Former Prime Minister of Nepal Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda also called on Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in Kathmandu on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Abbasi extended congratulations to Prachanda on the successful conclusion of the democratic process and success of his party.

During the meeting, the two leaders expressed their satisfaction over the friendly and cordial relations between the two countries and agreed to further strengthen bilateral cooperation.

Prachanda also said that Abbasi’s visit will provide an opportunity to further expand and strengthen bilateral relations across all areas of mutual interest.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi also visited the SAARC Secretariat on Tuesday and said Pakistan attaches great importance to South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) and is committed to the principles and objectives of its Charter.

In a speech during his visit, Abbasi said Pakistan has always strive to make SAARC a vibrant vehicle for regional cooperation based on the principle of sovereign equality.

He also noted that SAARC had immense potential for strengthening the economies of the member countries and promoting collaboration in various areas of mutual significance.

He emphasized that the organisation needed to continue to strive in achieving the economic, cultural and social growth of the region. He stressed the need for an increased level of connectivity among the SAARC member states for a prosperous region.—INP