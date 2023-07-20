A delegation of Mutahida Qaumi Movement, led by Convenor Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday and discussed in detail the matter of formation of caretaker governments besides the overall current political situation in the country.

Federal Minister for Information Technology Syed Aminul Haque, Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori, Dr Farooq Sattar and Mustafa Kamal were part of the delegation.

Minister for Railways and Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique and Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq were present at the meeting.

The meeting was held in connection with the prime minister’s consultations with the allies with respect to the formation of the caretaker governments. During the meeting, the matter of the recent population census also came under discussion.

The delegation paid tribute to the prime minister for personally monitoring the federal government’s ongoing projects in Karachi and ensuring speedy work on a priority basis.