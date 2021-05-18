PM Modi’s rating falls





New Delhi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s approval ratings have fallen to a new low, a survey showed on Tuesday, as the country struggles to contain a devastating second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Modi, who swept to power in 2014 and was re-elected in 2019 with the biggest majority of any Indian leader in three decades, has long fostered the image of a powerful nationalist leader.

But India’s Covid-19 caseload surged past 25 million this week, exposing a lack of preparation and eroding Modi’s support base, according to US data intelligence company Morning Consult’s tracker of a dozen global leaders.

Modi’s overall ratings this week stand at 63%, his lowest since the US firm began tracking his popularity in August 2019.

The big decline happened in April when his net approval dropped 22 points. —Agencies

 

