PM Modi to be invited to SAARC summit: Faisal

Pakistan wants Kashmir solution thru talks

Sarwar Awan

Islamabad

Foreign Office Spokesman Dr Mohammad Faisal said on Tuesday that the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be invited to the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation conference in Pakistan.

Addressing the Kashmir Conference here onTuesday Foreign Office Spokesman Dr Mohammad Faisal said that Prime Minister Imran Khan in his first address to the nation had said that if India took one step forward, Pakistan would take two.

Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari also addressed the conference.

Dr Faisal said that Pakistan wanted the resolution of Kashmir dispute through talks, however, India was avoiding the matter.

Commenting on the Kashmir issue, Dr Faisal said despite Pakistan’s attempts to resume peace talks, India was running away from the dialogue process. “We want to resolve the issue through dialogue … our first target is to stop human rights violations in the Indian-occupied Kashmir,” he stated.

The spokesperson said the Pakistani youth was playing a vital role in highlighting the atrocities being committed by the occupying forces in the valley through various media tools. He urged the youth to give befitting response to the Indian propaganda on social media.

“The groundbreaking of Kartarpur border will be our big achievement,” said Dr Faisal.

He added that the premier, in his response to Modi’s letter, had expressed Pakistan’s openness to resolving all outstanding issues through dialogue with India.

To a question, Foreign Office spokesman pitched for dialogue with New Delhi to solve all contentious issues. “We fought wars with India, relations cannot be fixed quickly,” Faisal said.

So far, India’s refusal to engage Pakistan unless Islamabad addressed its concerns on cross-border terrorism has remained a sticky issue for holding the 19th SAARC summit.

“In this century diplomacy has completely changed,” he said, adding: “Now policies are made based on citizens’ emotions and wishes.”

