PM: Loss & Damage fund execution a must to cope with climate challenge

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday, calling the Loss and Damage Fund a realisation of climate challenge by the global north, said it was however a must to practically implement the commitment as the disaster faced by Pakistan could also hit others in the future.

The prime minister, addressing the event “COP27 and Beyond: Pakistan’s Resilience Challenges” told the world that what had happened in Pakistan would not stay in Pakistan. It necessitated seriousness towards the challenge of climate change.

“Our friends in the global north, they should and they have realised the importance of this challenge. That is why it has made a remarkable agreement at Sharm El-Sheikh. ‘Loss and Damage’ is now a reality. But then, it’s not about these agreements and understandings. It’s about practical implementation,” the prime minister remarked addressing the event held to acknowledge the ministers, government officers and experts whose efforts led to the agreement on the Loss and Damage Fund.

He appreciated the efforts of all those involved for achieving “which was almost impossible.”

He said the unprecedented floods in Pakistan had affected 33 million, left 800 dead, and inflicted around $30 billion loss to the country’s agriculture, industry, infrastructure, and livestock.

He thanked the donor countries, organizations, and local philanthropists for supporting the flood survivors.

He also lauded the role of the provincial governments and government institutions for their efforts for relief and rehabilitation of the victims.

He said that “Loss and Damage was like a sleeping beauty for the decade” and for the first time, it was articulated by the team led by the ministers for foreign affairs and climate change.

He said Pakistan had been seeking justice as it had faced which it had nothing to do with having less than 1% contribution to the carbon emission.

He also appreciated the role of diplomats, experts and other ministries including economic affairs, planning, information, and every Pakistani who contributed to making the world realise what happened to Pakistan.–app