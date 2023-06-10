PM links economy with political stability

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said a country’s sound economic growth was linked with its political stability.

“Without political stability, even billions of budget could not make a difference in improving the economic situation,” he said at the cabinet meeting, which approved the budgetary proposals of the fiscal year 2023-24.

The prime minister said the common man was bearing the brunt of inflation, however, the government was taking steps to provide them relief in the budget.

The government, he said, accepted all the requirements of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and hoped that a staff-level agreement would be reached in near future.

Since assumption of power 14 months ago, he added, it had to deal with the challenge of IMF, post-flood situation and global inflation, he added.