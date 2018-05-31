PM links country’s progress with Balochistan uplift

Staff Reporter

Quetta

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Wednesday said the western route of China Pakistan Economic Corridor and Gwadar Port would transform Balochistan into a trade and energy hub.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating expansion and renovation of Quetta international airport, he said the progress and development of Balochistan was linked with the development of rest of the country.

He said peace in Balochistan had been restored and urged the provincial government and political leadership to work together for development and progress of the province.

He said the western corridor and the Gwadar seaport would provide an easy access to the Central Asian countries and China.

Pakistan would provide easy access with immense opportunities of connectivity through a huge maze of motorways and highways.

Balochistan Governor Muhammad Khan Achakzai, Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunications Anusha Rehman were also present during the ceremony.

He assured federal government’s support but maintained that it was the provincial leadership which should take the lead for the progress and development of the province by concentrating on the availability of huge natural resources and connectivity potentials.

He said work on Tajikistan, Afghanistan, Pakistan and India (TAPI) gas pipeline project was being fast tracked whereas efforts were also being made for the rail, road and IT connectivity.