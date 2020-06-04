PM likely to address nation on virus situation

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Prime Minister Imran Khan is likely to deliver an important speech to the nation during the next 24 hours over coronavirus situation. PM Imran Khan has decided to

address the nation over the latest situation of COVID-19 pandemic in the country. The decision was taken by the premier while chairing a meeting of PTI spokesperson held at PM House on Thursday.

The participants of the meeting held detailed discussion over the recommendations for the upcoming budget for the next fiscal year and parliamentary session.