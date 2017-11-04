PM leaves for UK on 3-day private visit

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Friday departed for UK on a three-day private visit.

The PM left for UK in a PIA flight PK-785 from Islamabad airport.

During his visit, Prime Minister is expected to attend a session in London School of Economics, where he will give a speech about the current situation. It is pertinent to mention here that the prime minister had also visited UK on last Sunday on private visit to meet party chief Nawaz Sharif.

Abbasi had attended the high level PML-N huddle in London during that meeting which was also attended by senior PML-N leaders including Chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif.