PM leaves for Nepal today

Islamabad

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is scheduled to pay a two-day visit to Nepal on 5th to 6th March as part of Pakistan’s pro-active and outreach efforts to engage with regional countries.

During his visit, the prime minister would convey felicitations to the Nepalese leadership on the successful conclusion of its democratic process, resulting in the formation of a new government, said a Foreign Office statement. He would congratulate the newly elected Prime Minister of Nepal Khadga Prasad Sharma Oli. —APP