PM leaves for Kabul today on day-long visit

Champions of HRs must act to stop atrocities in IOK: FO

Zahid Chaudhary

Islamabad

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi will visit Kabul today “in the backdrop of Pakistan’s support to Afghan President Ashraf Ghani’s offer of peace talks with the Taliban,” the Foreign Office said.

During his day-long visit — being undertaken on the invitation of Ghani — the prime minister will discuss the Afghan peace process and the regional political and security situation. Bilateral trade, return of Afghan refugees, combating drug production and clamping down on the narcotics trade will come under discussion during his meeting with Afghan President.

The prime minister will also meet Afghan Chief Executive Dr Abdullah Abdullah.

The Foreign Office said Pakistan wishes to continue to support Afghanistan’s development efforts through capacity building in infrastructure, educational and health sectors.

According to the Foreign Office, PM Abbasi will also discuss ways to facilitate travel between the two countries and expand bilateral trade and transit facilitation.

The Foreign Office spokesperson here said here that Pakistan has strongly reacted to the recent Indian brutalities in occupied valley which claimed the lives of twenty Kashmiri youth and injured three hundred others. He said that over forty people also lost their vision in the valley due to the use of pellet guns by the occupying forces. He said this mindless killing spree has exposed the ugly and inhumane face of India. The occupying forces are especially targeting the youth to break the will of the Kashmiri people but they are found to fail in their designs.

Seeking attention of the international community towards Indian brutalities in Kashmir, the spokesman said it is time for upholders of human rights to act to stop Indian abuses of human rights.

He said Pakistan has expressed full solidarity with the Kashmiri people and it will continue to extend its moral, political and diplomatic support to their just cause for right to self-determination.

He said that Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif personally briefed the diplomatic corps in Islamabad today about the recent Indian atrocities. He said Pakistan also contacted some other countries on the situation arising out of violence in occupied Kashmir and their response has been positive. The Turkish and Iranian foreign ministers as well as the general secretaries of the UN and the OIC have already given their reaction. Our diplomatic missions abroad will also highlight the plight of their Kashmiri brethren,” he added.

About a recent meeting between National Security Adviser Nasser Khan Janjua and the Indian High Commissioner, the spokesperson said it is not Pakistan but India which is running away from dialogue. He said efforts are continuing for revival of dialogue between the two countries.