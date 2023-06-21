Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will undertake a two-day official visit to France from Thursday to participate in the New Global Financing Pact Summit being held in Paris.

The Prime Minster is undertaking the visit at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron.

According to Foreign Office, the Summit affords an opportunity for the leaders to discuss the contours of a new global architecture capable of meeting the challenges of financing sustainable development, environment, energy transition and climate change agenda.

In the Summit, the Prime Minister will present Pakistan’s perspective and proposals for reform of International Financial Institutions, climate finance, green infrastructure, attainment of the SDGs and solutions related to debt. He will also hold bilateral meetings with other world leaders on the sidelines of the Summit.