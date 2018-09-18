PM leaves for first foreign visit to Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD : Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday left for his first foreign visit to Saudi Arabia on two- day.

The premier, who is accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Finance Minister Asad Umar, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry and Adviser for Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, will also visit the United Arab Emirates.

Prime Minister ‘s visit to the Kingdom on the invitation of His Majesty King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince His Royal Highness Mohammad Bin Salman, a statement released by Foreign Office said.

The Prime Minister will call on His Majesty King Salman and hold a bilateral meeting with the Crown Prince.

The King will also host a state banquet for the premier at the Royal Court. Accompanying ministers will also meet their counterparts to discuss bilateral cooperation.

The Secretary-General of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr Yousef bin Ahmad Al-Othaimeen will also call on the PM Imran during his visit.

The Prime Minister will also perform Umra during his two-day visit.

Share on: WhatsApp