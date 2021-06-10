PM launches Ehsaas one window operation in Islamabad

Zubair Qureshi Islamabad

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday inaugurated the first Ehsaas One Window Center to extend services related to all components of the programme to the poor at one platform.

The facility, which has been offered in the Federal Capital for the time being, would be extended to all districts of the country, Special Assistant to PM on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection Dr Sania Nishtar said.

“This is the basis of a welfare state,” the prime minister said as Dr Sania Nishtar briefed him on the One Window Center housing 20 services concerning all organs of the Ehsaas programme.

The center features the services, including Ehsaas Hunar (Skill), Ehsaas Utility Store, Langar Khana, Waseela Taleem, Ehsaas Nashonuma, ATM for payment to Ehsaas Kafalat beneficiaries, One Woman One Account, Ehsaas Tahaffuz, Ehsaas Wifi Cafe, Ehsaas Scholarship, Ehsaas interest free loans, NADRA office for biometric verification and others.

The prime minister also planted a sapling after unveiling the plaque and took a round of the center and interacted with the beneficiaries as well as the officials. At a Utility Store, set up inside the center, the prime minister was apprised of how it would facilitate the needy people.