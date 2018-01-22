PM lauds role of late Dr. Ishfaq in boosting nuclear capability

Islamabad

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has lauded the pivotal role of late Dr. Ishfaq Ahmad in the development of Pakistan’s nuclear capability, and thereby in making the defence of our motherland impregnable.

Premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that every Pakistani is indebted to Dr. Ishfaq Ahmad for his selfless services.

The Prime Minister expressed heartfelt sympathies for the bereaved family and said that the entire nation shares their grief and loss. A floral wreath was laid at the grave after the burial of Dr. Ishfaq Ahmad Khan on behalf of the Prime Minister.—INP