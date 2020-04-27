PM lauds PTCL’s services

Zubair Qureshi

Islamabad

As one of the largest telecom group and backbone of connectivity in the country, Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) has contributed Rs100 million to the Prime Minister’s COVID-19 Pandemic Relief Fund-2020 to support the government’s efforts and serve the nation during these trying times.

President and CEO, PTCL & Ufone, Rashid Khan presented the cheque to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Secretary, Ministry of IT & Telecom and Chairman Board of Directors, PTCL, Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui was also present on the occasion.

Prime Minister Khan appreciated the PTCL chief’s gesture of support to Pakistan’s efforts against COVID-19.

Later in a statement, the company stated that during the crisis, PTCL Group stands with the people of Pakistan and is committed to supporting individuals, their families and communities countrywide.