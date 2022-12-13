PM lauds OIC’s stance on Kashmir dispute

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, highlighting the grim human rights and humanitarian situation in the IIOJK, has appreciated OIC’s principled position and consistent support for the resolution of Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

The Prime Minister was talking to OIC Secretary General Hissein Brahim Taha who called on him here on Monday. The OIC Secretary General is visiting Pakistan on his first country visit since he assumed office in November 2021.

Welcoming the Secretary General’s historic visit to AJK and Line of Control, the Prime Minister underscored that his visit would send a strong message of support from OIC to the Kashmiri people in their just struggle for the right of self-determination.

The Prime Minister also renewed unwavering support of the people and Government of Pakistan to the Palestinian people and Palestinian cause. He reiterated that any solution of the Palestine issue must be based on pre-1967 border with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.

Recognizing that the OIC has stepped-up its engagement with Afghanistan since the Extraordinary Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers in Islamabad in December 2021, the Prime Minister encouraged the Secretary General to accelerate efforts for addressing and alleviating the humanitarian challenges faced by the people of Afghanistan.