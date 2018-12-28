PM lauds CM Usman Buzdar for his humane gesture

Islamabad

Prime Minister Imran Khan, who often takes pride in the selection of Usman Buzdar for the Punjab chief minister slot, took to Twitter on Thursday to share a picture of his meeting with a delegation of people from rural areas of the province.

Sharing the picture showing Mr Buzdar listening to issues of the people sitting beside him on a sofa, the prime minister wrote on his official Twitter handle: “This is Naya Pakistan. A picture is worth more than 1000 words.”

PM Khan had previously dubbed the Punjab chief minister the face of change. “He knows people live in the backward areas of Punjab. He is sympathetic towards the deprived common men. The real CM, the real Khadim e Aala is Usman Buzdar sitting next to me who lives simply and who feels for his people,” he said.

On Dec 26, the Punjab chief minister reiterated that the people hailing from remote areas of the province will be given their rights. He said this while talking to different delegations of the people belonging to the rural areas of the province who called on him at his office in Lahore.—INP

Share on: WhatsApp