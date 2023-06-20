Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday stressed that they had to make huge investments on the country’s youth because those nations had always excelled whose youth got skills and requisite degrees in different fields.

Addressing a ceremony of the Prime Minister’s National Innovation Awards, the prime minister expressed his pleasure over the strides made by the country’s youth in different fields by utilizing their talents and skills.

The country’s future was in safe hands and they had to make investments on the youth’s talent as they direly deserved it, he added.

The prime minister said it was a matter of satisfaction as the young people strived during their educational careers and showed their innovative skills in the information technology (IT) sector, biodiesel, traffic lights, motorbikes etc.

Under the Prime Minister’s National Youth Award Programme, a total of Rs 160 million was distributed among the 100 talented youths who had achieved innovative business projects. The ceremony was also attended by ministers, parliamentarians and foreign ambassadors. The prime minister said Pakistan was facing financial challenges, but he was confident that they would steer the country out of the issues.

Such situations arose in the lives of nations, he said, stressing that the Pakistani nation had to make the determination and chart its way forward and once they had decided, then nothing could hamper it.

The prime minister also expressed his gratitude to China for supporting Pakistan during the economic constraints by extending $1 billion loan facility.

During the last 75 years, he opined that foreign debts proved a hefty burden upon Pakistan whereas those nations had progressed that utilized the foreign loans and returned it on the basis of their talent, honesty and skills.

“We have to get rid of these debts as they could not thrive on the foreign debts,” he said, adding the country was gifted with precious resources.

The prime minister, without naming the previous government, said he would not go into details about the man-made crises in the past.

He said the challenges were faced by the nations and stressed that they should make a promise to change the fate of Pakistan without seeking foreign debts.

Referring to 1971, he said they lost one part of the Quaid’s Pakistan but never learnt lessons from the past.

The prime minister said the leg-pulling and game of allegations must be ceased and they all have to agree upon a unified national agenda as being practiced by different countries.