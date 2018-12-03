PM lauded for easing business environment for local investors

Islamabad

The Businessmen Panel (BMP) for Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has lauded Prime Minister Imran Khan to ease business environment for local investors during first 100 days of his government.

The BMP in a statement issued here on Sunday also appreciated seriousness reflected by Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) to raise exports.

The panel members including BMP nominate Presidential candidate for FPCCI, Allauddin Mari hailed the ongoing anti-corruption campaign and termed it a major contributing factor towards empowerment of the downtrodden in the country. The difference between developed and underdeveloped countries was said to be corruption, he added.

It was pointed out that despite being rich in resources and holding several assets the country was far behind many of the countries because of corruption. PTI government was setting up a direction to move forward, he said.

Nominated candidates of BMP, for the fast approaching FPCCI elections said that the PTI, since it came into power was facing difficult situation due to wrong doings of the former government.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was also appreciated for initiating austerity measures that were unprecedented and may help country achieve self reliance.

These measures if enforced in true spirit are bound to save billions of rupees, said Alauddin Marri.

Similarly BMP kicked out second round of nationwide election campaign for forthcoming annual elections of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) scheduled to be held on December 28.

Meanwhile, the chairman of BMP Mian Anjum Nisar and SVC Mian Zahid Hussain while addressing the core committee meeting said that we started gaining enormous support from different chambers and trade association across the country.

They said, “A working plan has been devolved for second round of the election campaign and all the leaders and group officials have come into full action and start the campaign strongly.”—INP

