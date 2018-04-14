PM lauded for blocking the move to increase the price of energy: IWCCI

ISLAMABAD : The Islamabad Women’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IWCCI) on Saturday said businesswomen unconditionally supports the tax amnesty scheme.

The scheme will help the government transfer funds to the country which will improve the pace of development, it said.

The IWCCI also lauds the move of the Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to block the move of bureaucracy to increase the price of electricity for the industrial sector, said Samina Fazil, founder President, IWCCI.

She said that business community was already confronted with many problems and an upward revision in the price of energy would have adversely affected them.

Samina Fazil said that a big relief has been given to the masses and the business community in the form of income tax reduction and now the businesswomen are looking forward to relaxations in the upcoming budget.

The growth rate is very satisfactory which will cross the limit of six percent in a year absorbing millions of jobless, she hoped.

She said that women should not be ignored in the budget as they are fifty-one percent of the population without which national development cannot be achieved.

The role of women in national development cannot be denied. Women remain the primary part of any society because they are our first teachers and nurses, she said, adding that women are considered incapable to support the national cause in some societies which is unfortunate.

Orignally published by INP