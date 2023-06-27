Prime Minister’s Youth Laptop Scheme saw a huge response from colleges and universities students, and stats indicate that over 6 lac students from over 100 educational institutions applied to get a laptop.

Prime Minister Laptop Scheme was launched with the basic aim of providing laptops to students, and it focused on providing laptops to deserving students enrolled in public sector institutions across Pakistan.

The government again announced giving laptops to college and university students after reviving the scheme.

To check status, applicants can check their application status at PM Youth Program’s official portal.

Here’s the link to visit https://laptop.pmyp.gov.pk/student_details.php

After visiting the portal, please select phase, city, institution name, campus, department, and degree level to find out the application status.

PM Laptop Scheme Status