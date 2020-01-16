PM knew Sindh removing IGP Kaleem: Wahab

Staff Reporter

Sindh Information Minister Murtaza Wahab has called on PTI leaders in the province to

check with their leadership before making “ignorant” statements.He said this to the media on Thursday

while justifying the Sindh government’s decision to remove Sindh IG Kaleem Imam. He said legal

procedure was followed in the entire case.PTI leaders accused the government of making a unilateral

decision to remove the police chief. But Wahab said Prime Minister Imran Khan knew about the decision

beforehand.In November, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah met PM Khan and informed him about the

government’s reservations against IG Imam. He told him that the government doesn’t have confidence

in him and has compelling reasons to do so, said Wahab. The police are supposed to work properly and

independently, said CM Shah, but they must be accountable as well. Wahab said PM Khan agreed with

the CM that if there is a law and order situation in the province, the chief executive is held accountable,

not the police. The PM said it was the same for him.They agreed that under the Police Act, the process

to remove the IG would be started, said the minister. That was on December 23, he said. Despite this,

the chief minister waited till January 16 to remove him, he said. PM House was also intimated by the CM

that the cabinet meeting would be held on the issue, said Wahab. My PTI friends have made statements

based on ignorance, he said, urging them to consult with the federal government and PM first and then

make statements. In Punjab, five IGs have been changed recently and in KP four have been changed, but

no one says anything about that, he said.Wahab also discussed the “compelling reasons” to remove the

IG, including the crime index going up in 2019. He said four-wheel snatchings, murder, attempted

murder, burglaries and highway robberies all increased during the year but the IG would not accept that

crime was going up.The police’s main job is policing, he said. But when asked, the IG kept saying it is an

“ideal” situation, said Wahab.He also counted between 10 and 11 incidents of the police killing people

by straight firing or in the crossfire during an encounter. When we ask about the Bisma case, or the

Nabeel Hoodbhoy case, we get no response, said Wahab.Regarding the Hoodbhoy case, he said an

independent member of the Public Safety Commission, Nazim Haji, asked the CM to call an emergency

meeting on it. The police keep saying they’ll do something, but there is no change, said Wahab. He said

if it was a performance issue, then their target is to improve performance. Wahab said under the Police

Act, the police was independent but it was answerable to the government and Public Safety

Commission. This is also the only province in which the IG is in direct contact with foreign missions, said

the minister. He said this isn’t allowed under the federal or Sindh government’s Rules of Business.