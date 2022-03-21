PM Khan welcomes international delegations coming for 48th OIC summit

Islamabad: The 48th session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the OIC is set to commence on Tuesday, March 22, and will continue for two days before concluding on March 23, 2022.

Prime Minister Imran Khan warmly welcomed the incoming guests to Pakistan in a tweet on Sunday.

Imran Khan said that the people of Pakistan were honoured with the presence of the OIC member states’ Foreign Minister and delegations.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also hoped that the session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the OIC would have wide-ranging deliberations under the overarching theme of ‘Unity, Justice and Development.’