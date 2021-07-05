PM Khan arrives in Gwadar on 1-day visit

Prime Minister Imran Khan arrives in Gwadar on a day-long visit. PM Imran Khan will inspect development projects in the port city.

During the visit, PM Khan will open the Gwadar Free Zone, Expo Center, and Agricultural Industrial Park, as well as sign key agreements connected to the port city.

Gawadar very soon InshaAllah, is going to become an international trade hub for Pakistan. #GwadarRisingWithCPEC pic.twitter.com/gfTAZRFkTv — Dr Arslan Khalid (@arslankhalid_m) July 5, 2021

The prime minister will open three factories in Gwadar with the express purpose of boosting regional economic activity.

In accordance with the government’s goal of concentrating its development efforts on Balochistan, the premier will be given a comprehensive briefing on the progress of the South Balochistan Development Package.

Various agreements will be made on the solarisation of the region and the installation of a desalination plant to address Gwadar’s water and energy issues.

Prime Minister’s Historic visit of Gwadar • Groundbreaking of:

– 2200 Acres Phase 2 of Gwadar Free Zone (phase 1 was 60 Acres)

– 6 new industries MOUs for Gwadar City:

– 1.2 Million Gallons / day water desalination plant

– Provision of Solar Systems#GwadarRisingWithCPEC — Azhar Mashwani (@MashwaniAzhar) July 5, 2021

Azhar Mashwani, the Chief Minister of Punjab’s Digital Media Focal Person, also provided details on the prime minister’s visit.

During his visit to the city, Prime Minister Imran Khan will address diplomats, international investors, and Chinese workers.

He’ll also speak to a group of elders, students, and business leaders in the area.

