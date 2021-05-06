PM Khan to leave on official visit to KSA tomorrow

Prime Minister Imran Khan, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, and other Cabinet members will leave for Saudi Arabia tomorrow on a three-day official tour, according to the Foreign Office (FO). The FO said in a press release that the PM Khan will be visiting the kingdom on the invitation of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz.

PM Khan will address all aspects of bilateral cooperation with the Saudi leadership during his meeting, including economics, trade, investment, energy, job opportunities for Pakistanis, and the welfare of the Pakistani Diaspora in the kingdom. Over two million Pakistanis live in Saudi Arabia.

A host of bilateral agreements/MoUs are set to be concluded during the premier’s tour, according to the FO’s announcement. PM Khan will also consult with Yousef Al-Othaimeen, Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Mohammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, Secretary-General of the World Muslim League, and the Imams of the Two Holy Mosques in Makkah and Medina. The OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir includes Saudi Arabia.

“Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have long-standing and historic fraternal relations, rooted deep in common faith, shared history and mutual support. The relationship is marked by close cooperation in all fields and mutual collaboration on regional and international issues, in particular those faced by the Muslim Ummah,” FO said.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa, the Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), is reportedly on a four-day visit to the kingdom. The COAS stressed the need to improve military-to-military relations between the two armed forces during his meeting with His Excellency General Fayiadh Bin Hamed Al Rowaily, Chief of General Staff (CGS), Saudi Armed Forces.

“CGS KSA thanked the COAS for his sentiments and assured of full cooperation and support from KSA in all initiatives aimed at improving regional cooperation, peace and stability,” ISPR said.

