PM Khan to initiate construction work of five million houses

ISLAMABAD : Prime Minister Imran Khan is proving himself a man of his word, as he has called a meeting on Monday (tomorrow) to discuss the implementation of his promised five million houses’ construction for the public.

Under the chairmanship of PM Khan, the experts from the construction department will attend the meeting to chalk out a strategy to build houses across the country.

According to details, most of the houses will be constructed in Karachi. The ministry of Housing has been informed of the land required for the construction of houses.

PM Khan has rolled up his sleeves to improve the situation of the country. But, he has been especially putting significant efforts to cope with looming economic crisis of Pakistan.

On Saturday, he constituted an 18-member Economic Advisory Council to ensure the availability of best possible professional advice to the government.

The council would help to optimise and synergise the formulation and implementation of economic and financial policies of the government.

It comprises some of the most learned and well-respected experts, academics and practitioners of the field who are currently serving in, or have rich experience with, amongst the most advanced academic institutions and other specialised organisations in Pakistan and abroad.

The private sector members include Dr Farrukh lqbal, Dr Ashfaque Hassan Khan, Dr ljaz Nabi, Dr Abid Qayyum Suleri, Dr Asad Zaman, Dr Naved Hamid, Syed Salim Raza, Sakib Sherani, Dr Atif R Mian, Dr Asim ljaz Khawaja, and Dr lmran Rasul.

Official members are the minister for finance, revenue & economic affairs, the minister for planning and development, the secretary of the finance division, the governor state bank, the adviser on institutional reforms, the adviser on commerce and the deputy chairman of planning commission.

