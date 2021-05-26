PM Khan to announce health insurance for 7 districts today

Today, PM Imran Khan will travel to Layyah to announce a health insurance system for citizens of seven Punjab districts. The health card system will be applicable for seven districts in Dera Ghazi Khan and Sahiwal divisions, according to Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, who announced it on Twitter. PM Khan will initiate the project in Layyah.

وزیر اعظم عمران خان آج لیہ، پنجاب کا دورہ کریں گے۔ pic.twitter.com/YCgIqjzqyM — Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) May 26, 2021

According to Buzdar, the system will offer health cards worth Rs720,000 to 100 percent of families in DG Khan and Sahiwal.

الحمدللہ کل سے ڈیرہ غازی خان اور ساہیوال ڈویژن کے 7 اضلاع کی 100 فیصد آبادی کو

7 لاکھ 20 ہزار روپے تک کی مفت ہیلتھ انشورنس حاصل ہو جائے گی اور اس سال کےآخر تک پنجاب کے ہر شہری کے پاس یہ سہولت ہو گی۔ وزیراعظم عمران خان کل لیہ سے اس انقلابی سہولت کی فراہمی کا باقاعدہ آغاز کریں گے! — Usman Buzdar (@UsmanAKBuzdar) May 25, 2021

PM Imran Khan said last month at an event that the government’s health card will pave the way for a big transformation in Pakistan.

According to him, the country is on its way to achieving comprehensive health care. According to the PM, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has already given health care to all of its residents, and the service is being extended to Punjab’s far-flung regions.

With the launch of the health card, he claims, private hospitals will be encouraged to open hospitals in remote regions.

