PM Khan speaks on rising sex crimes in Pakistan, says “The person who commits rape is solely responsible for the crime”

In a recent interview, PM Imran Khan explained his position after receiving widespread criticism for “blaming rape victims for wearing short clothing.”

In an interview with Judy Woodruff on PBS Newshour, the PM said that his remarks were taken out of context and that whoever commits rape is entirely accountable for the crime.

Earlier, Khan was quoted saying “If a woman is wearing very few clothes it will have an impact on the man unless they are robots”, and in response to the backfire, Khan categorically states his thoughts on sexual crimes saying the statements from the interview were deliberately taken out of context.

PM Khan went on to add that he “would never say such a stupid thing” as to blame a rape victim for the crime perpetrated against them.

When asked whether the significance of Islam in the South Asian country prevents him from adopting a harsher stance against women, he replied that it does. “Absolutely not,” replied the PM Imran Khan. ” Islam gives dignity and respect to women, he also justified his stance saying that he found that women are treated with more respect in Muslim countries”.

“I used the word Pardah during my interview and added that Pardah brings the temptation down”, he said that “Pardah is not restricted to women but it is for men as well”.

Comparing the sexual assault cases with the rest of the world, he said look at the situation in Pakistan even now, I mean look at the rape cases here, compared to Western countries, they are minuscule, Khan opined.

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/pakistan/