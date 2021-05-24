PM Khan says he won’t be blackmailed by anyone

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Sunday that he will not be blackmailed and that the transparency mechanism will proceed even though the government is forced to disband. The PM was speaking at a meeting of the PTI’s core committee to address the reservations of the Jahangir Tareen party as well as other national issues such as the Azad Kashmir polls, budget, and transparency.

According to reports, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar told Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the meeting with the Tareen Group, after which it was agreed to consider the group’s only demands.

PM Imran Khan said that the transparency mechanism will proceed against all odds and that he will not be blackmailed by anybody and will ensure that the rule of law prevails in the country even though the government is forced to disband.

According to sources, the meeting also addressed election arrangements in Azad Kashmir. Prime Minister Imran Khan said that he believes the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will secure the polls.

The premier emphasized the importance of pursuing technical assistance in the context of electronic voting in order to render the electoral voting process fair and transparent.

He claims that electronic voting can prevent electoral rigging in the future.

The premier, speaking about the country’s economy, said that overseas Pakistanis play an important role in the country’s growth and that the PTI-led government will ensure that overseas Pakistanis have the opportunity to vote remotely through technology.

The committee also expressed “grave concern” about a contentious post on the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) official social media accounts that were focused on “negative propaganda,” according to a later statement.

It should be remembered that the commission’s social network pages recently shared a video critical of the operation of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). Despite the fact that the article was eventually removed, the decision drew a positive response from the federal government.

“We hope that the ECP will take action against those involved in sharing such content on social media,” said PM Khan.

