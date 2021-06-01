PM Khan says fight against terrorists to continue

PM Imran Khan denounced the assaults in Turbat and Quetta on Tuesday, in which four Frontier Corps (FC) members sacrificed their lives. The prime minister pledged to keep fighting terrorism.

The government would not allow terrorists to disrupt peace and prosperity in Balochistan, PM stated in a post on Twitter.

Strongly condemn terrorist attacks against our soldiers in Balochistan last night, martyring 4 soldiers & injuring 8. My prayers & condolences go to the martyrs families. We will continue our fight ag these terrorists & will not allow them to sabotage peace & dev in Balochistan. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 1, 2021

“Strongly condemn terrorist attacks against our soldiers in Balochistan last night, martyring 4 soldiers & injuring 8. My prayers & condolences go to the martyrs families. We will continue our fight ag these terrorists & will not allow them to sabotage peace & dev in Balochistan.”

Four FC men embraced martyrdom and eight others were injured in two separate terrorist assaults, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

“In the first incident, the FC post near Pir Ismail Ziarat was targeted by terrorists,” said the Pakistan Army’s media wing in a statement.

Four to five terrorists were killed and seven to eight others were wounded during a firefight. Four FC troops were martyred in the assault, while six others were injured.

“In the second incident, terrorists targeted an FC vehicle with an IED in Turbat,” the ISPR said. The blast left two FC soldiers injured.

“Such coward acts by inimical elements backed by anti-state forces and hostile intelligence agencies (HIAs) cannot sabotage hard-earned peace and prosperity in Balochistan,” the ISPR added.

“Security forces are determined to neutralise their nefarious designs even at the cost of blood and lives.”

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/pakistan/