PM Khan praises China for having unique model, alternative to Western democracy

PM Imran Khan has complimented the Communist Party of China (CPC) for having a unique model, describing it as a viable alternative to Western democracy.

Speaking to Chinese journalists on Thursday as Beijing marked the centenary of the ruling Communist Party, the PM said: “Until now, we had been told that the best way for societies to improve was through Western democracy.

“The CPC has introduced an alternative model and they have beaten all Western democracies in the way they have highlighted merit in society,” he said.

PM Khan believes that a society can only thrive if it has mechanisms in place to keep the governing class responsible and ensure meritocracy.”Until now, the feeling was that electoral democracy is the best way to bring merit and hold leaders accountable.

“But the CPC has achieved much better [outcomes] without democracy. Their system for sifting through talent and bringing it up is better than the democratic system,” he said.

PM Imran also complimented the system’s “flexibility.” “In our society and in Western democracies, it is difficult to bring change as you are bound by rules and regulations,” he said, lamenting the fact that democracies only plan for “the next five years”.

He said that leaders like Chinese President Xi Jinping began at the bottom and worked their way up. “One can only become a leader after going through a long struggle. This process is not present in Western democracies. An American president doesn’t go through this rigorous process.”

He claims that when leaders reach the top, such as Xi, they are able to fully comprehend the system, which he describes as “unique to China.”

Pakistan’s strong relations with China were also emphasized by the prime minister. “Whenever Pakistan has been in trouble, politically or internationally, China has always stood with us. The people of China have a special place in the hearts of Pakistanis,” he said, adding that relations between the two countries have only gotten stronger.

“You see a strange great power rivalry in the region. The United States is wary of China and has formed a regional alliance called the ‘Quad’.

“We think that it is unfair of the US and Western powers to expect countries like Pakistan to take sides,” he said. “Pakistan will not downgrade its relations with China,” he said.

The prime minister started his press conference by thanking Chinese President Xi Jinping and the Communist Party of China.

He said that Pakistan is dedicated to improving ties with China on all levels, including political and economic.

“The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a flagship project,” he said, adding that he will be going to Gwadar next week to oversee development work. He said that he was also looking forward to his trip to China which is in the offing.

The prime minister expressed optimism about the two nations’ economic relationship, saying that it is progressing. “The next phase of CPEC is very exciting for Pakistan. We plan to attract Chinese investment for special economic zones as our labor is cheaper.”

In terms of agriculture, he believes Pakistan can learn a lot from China. “China’s agricultural productivity is much higher, and I hope that we can benefit from the latest techniques and technology.”

He said that the globe respected President Xi, despite what the world may think of China owing to its economic supremacy.

“The way china dealt with the Covid-19 pandemic was unique […] considering that it started there. When you look at the rest of the world, China stands out,” he said, adding that Islamabad was grateful to Beijing for the help extended during the fight against the coronavirus.

