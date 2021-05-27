PM Khan emphasizes importance of Muslim Ummah solidarity

Prime Minister Imran Khan emphasized the importance of Muslim Ummah solidarity and embracing a collective approach to protecting Muslims’ rights, especially those living under foreign occupation, on Wednesday. According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office, PM Khan made his remarks during a telephone discussion with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, in which he complimented the country’s leadership for its involvement in ending hostilities in Palestine.

“Condemning strongly the Israeli aggression against innocent Palestinians, especially women and children, and the sacrilege of Al-Aqsa Mosque during the holy month of Ramadan, the prime minister stressed the importance of the early and just resolution of the Palestine issue,” the statement said.

According to the statement, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu called for a complete withdrawal of Israeli soldiers from the Occupied Palestinian Territories, including Jerusalem.

PM Khan requested that the Palestinian people’s intrinsic rights, including their right to self-determination and the right to return to Palestine, be restored. As part of a two-state solution, he also advocated for the creation of an autonomous, viable, and a contiguous Palestinian state with pre-1967 boundaries and Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.

PM Khan outlined Pakistan’s recent efforts to raise the Palestinian people’s voice and underlined Pakistan’s sustained support for a fair resolution to the Palestinian problem.

President Sisi also invited the prime minister to visit Egypt, while the prime minister invited President Sisi to visit Pakistan again.

It was decided to keep the pace of high-level interactions going in order to further deepen bilateral political and economic connections.

