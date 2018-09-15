PM Khan due in Karachi today(Sunday)

ISLAMABAD : The Prime Minister Imran Khan would pay a visit to the mausoleum of father of the nation Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to lay a floral wreath and offer fateha.

During his stay in the city, he would preside over a meeting on the current security situation in the city at State Guest House.

The premier would also chair a party leaders’ meeting to discuss the special development packages for Karachi and other cities of the province.

He would also meet a delegation of business community leaders and receive a briefing on ongoing federal government’s development projects in the city.

Earlier, Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Zaidi said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is arriving in Karachi with a “good news.”

Talking to media at the airport, the minister said that Karachi’s development is on top of PTI government’s agenda, adding that the PM will arrive in the city with a good news.