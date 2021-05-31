PM Khan calls for NCC meeting to discuss Covid situation

PM Imran Khan has called a meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC) for today to discuss the country’s COVID-19 situation.

The PM Office will host the meeting, which will be presided over by the prime minister and attended by delegates from all provinces.

The National Coordinating Committee (NCC) is the top organization in charge of overseeing the national response to the COVID-19 epidemic and making policy choices.

Officials from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) will be on hand to advise attendees on the COVID-19 trend and vaccination drive.

The summit is anticipated to make important decisions, including whether or not to ease lockdown restrictions.

The impending elections in Azad Kashmir will be discussed as well. During the third wave of the epidemic, the NCOC advocated delaying the elections for two months.

According to a report in Dawn, Federal Minister of Planning Asad Umar stated that PM Khan has been asked to preside over the NCC meeting on Monday because they want to take the vaccination drive to the next level.

Umar stated in a second statement that a new vaccination record was reached on Sunday when more than 383,000 individuals were vaccinated in one day.

According to the minister, more than 7 million individuals have been vaccinated thus far.

He also said that the number of registrations is gradually growing, with 11.663 million individuals have registered so far.

Pakistan recorded the lowest covid-19 ratio in three months, at 4.05 percent, after 2,117 new cases were registered across the country in the previous 24 hours.

On March 5, the nation had a COVID-19 positive rate of 4.04 percent the previous time. Pakistan’s positivity ratio has now dropped below 5% for the eighth day in a row.

According to official statistics from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 52,223 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, with 2,117 of them returning positive, bringing the overall caseload to 921,053.

In the last 24 hours, at least 43 individuals have died as a result of the covid-19, bringing the overall death toll to 20,779 across the nation.

There are now 56,347 active cases, with 607,205 individuals having recovered from the virus so far.

