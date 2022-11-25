PM invites Turkiye to join CPEC

Urges Ankara to work jointly on renewable energy; Shehbaz, Erdogan launch PNS Khyber

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday invited Turkiye to join the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor to bring about regional prosperity, alleviate poverty and empower people through better education and health facilities.

The prime minister, addressing a joint press stakeout along with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, said Pakistan had been “experiencing and enjoying” the benefits of CPEC.

“I would suggest that let this be a cooperation between China, Pakistan and Turkiye. This would be a wonderful joint cooperation … This is how we can meet the challenges of today,” the prime minister remarked.

He said that he would be “happy” to discuss the matter with the Chinese leadership if Turkiye moved ahead with the idea of joining CPEC.

Meanwhile, addressing the launching ceremony of the third of the four MILGEM Corvette Ships for the Pakistan Navy, PNS Khyber, at the Istanbul Shipyard on Friday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who is on a two-day official visit to Turkiye, said that it is high time Ankara and Islamabad transform their ties into a strategic partnership as the world is “envious” of the relationship between two brotherly countries.

He called for Turkiye and Pakistan to join hands in the production of solar, wind and hydel energy to cut carbon emissions and open up new avenues of investment cooperation.

On his arrival at the venue, the Turkish president welcomed the prime minister who was accompanied by a high-level delegation. PM Shehbaz was given the guard of honour as the national anthems of both the countries were played.

Accompanied by President Erdogan, the prime minister launched the ship which he said manifested deep bilateral engagement in defence cooperation.

Calling Turkiye his “second home” the prime minister recalled the support extended by the people of Pakistan at the time when Turkiye was fighting for freedom.

He said while supporting the Turkish people, our forefathers never knew that Turkiye would stand by Pakistan through thick and thin and all international platforms instead, they had done so out of their religious brotherhood.

Appreciating the “visionary leadership” of President Erdogan, the prime minister said he had transformed Turkiye into a modern society. He also spoke highly of the social welfare projects executed by the Turkish government even in far-flung areas besides transforming the agriculture and industrial sectors.

The prime minister also urged the defence experts from both sides to enhance their defence production capacity with a view to strengthening cooperation for peace in the region.

He appreciated the role of President Erdogan in brokering a deal between Russia and Ukraine for wheat export for the benefit of developing countries like Pakistan.

He told the gathering that Pakistan was recently hit by one of the most devastating flood and within no time, Turkiye sent 13 goods trains carrying 72,000 tonnes of humanitarian goods and 15 military aircraft carrying food, tents, medicines and medical teams.

He appreciated the Turkish Navy and Istanbul Shipyard for ensuring the project’s completion within the timeframe.

He told the audience that Pakistan was blessed with immense resources and ongoing China-Pakistan Economic Corridor was set to enhance regional connectivity and maximize trade with Gwadar Port being a focal point.

Bemoaning Pakistan’s import bill due to petroleum products, PM Shehbaz said Pakistan wanted to shift to renewable sources of energy and Turkish investors had great potential for financing these fields.

“I want to propose … that let’s join hands together and get rid of high-carbon emissions, cut our import bills and let’s really promote investment in these fields.”

PM Shehbaz said solar, hydel and wind energy would make “great sense” for promoting investments between the two countries.

“I think it’s high time we transform our relations into something because the world is envious of our relation and our brotherhood but they also say that while ‘these two countries are great and their hearts beat together’ … but they also say that our trade and investment relations are not commensurate with our historical relations and brotherhood.”

The prime minister said the two countries under Erdogan’s leadership had a “great chance” to move forward in this field.

In his address, Turkish President Erdogan said Turkiye had achieved great things in the field of defence cooperation.

He told the gathering that four corvettes were being produced under MILGEM project – two locally and two in Pakistan. The final ship will be delivered in February 2025, he added.

The Turkish president said his government would carry Turkiye to first place in the world’s defence industry super league as the country was expanding its domestic naval and air military projects. In 2023, Turkiye’s new homegrown drone and fighter jet will be launched, he added.

President Erdogan said that Pakistan and Turkiye are united to end the menace of terrorism. He went on to say that bilateral defense cooperation is the main pillar of mutual relations, Pakistan and Turkiye have deep brotherly relations.