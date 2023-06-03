PM Shehbaz invites Turkish entrepreneurs to invest in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD/ANKRA – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has invited Turkish entrepreneurs to invest in different sectors having huge potential for growth.

The premier is on a two-day official visit to Turkiye to participate in the oath taking ceremony of recently elected president Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb and Special Assistant to Prime Minister Tariq Fatimi are accompanying the premier.

Talking to a delegation of business community, he said that foreign investment will help generating job opportunities in Pakistan. Pakistan Ambassador in Turkiye Dr Yousuf Junaid was also present in the meeting.

وزیرِ اعظم محمد شہباز شریف سے ترک کنٹریکٹرز ایسیوسی ایشن (TCA) کے وفد کی ملاقات ہوئی. وفد میں صدر TCA ایردال ایرن اور سیکٹری جنرل حسن یالسین شامل تھے. ملاقات میں پاکستان کے تعمیراتی شعبے میں موجود بیرونی سرمایہ کاری کے وسیع مواقع پر گفتگو ہوئی.#PMShehbazinTurkiye pic.twitter.com/ZfDr6JOlgb — Prime Minister's Office (@PakPMO) June 3, 2023

Sharif is in Turkey to attend the inauguration ceremony of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara. He visited the friendly nation at the invitation of President Recep Erdogan, who emerged as the winner of the presidential election.

During his visit, the premier would convey warm felicitations on behalf of the Pakistani government and the people. Sharif would also extend an invitation to the Turkish president to attend the 7th Meeting of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council in Islamabad.

Pakistan and Turkey hold historically close ties, as diplomatic relations between the two countries date back to 1947, when the South Asian nation gained independence from British rule.