PM invites CEO Trina-Solar to set up panels plant in Pakistan

Davos

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi met Mr. Jifan Gao, Chairman / CEO, Trina-Solar at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos on Wednesday night. MNA Ms. Shiza Fatima, Special Assistant to PM Mr. Ali Jehangir Siddiqui and senior government officials were also present.

The Prime Minister invited Trina-Solar to establish manufacturing plant for solar panels in Pakistan. He said that Government of Pakistan will provide full support and tax incentives to encourage local manufacturing that would help in employment generation and provide an affordable alternative in the energy mix of the country.

Chairman Trina-Solar thanked the Prime Minister and stated that Trina-Solar would seriously consider establishment of local manufacturing solar pannels’ plant.

Trina-Solar delivers smart solar solutions, PV products, applications and services to promote global sustainable development.—INP