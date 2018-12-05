PM interview

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s interview with TV anchor persons in recorded format was telecast on Monday evening. While the Prime Minister answered in an open and frank manner providing all possible information to the anchor persons during the long interview, the performance of the anchor persons for a viewer like this scribe left much to be desired by and large.

While interviewing any VVIP or VIP, one has to observe norms of decency, protocol and professionalism, put a question and wait for an answer and then put another question in case not satisfied with the answer so given. But the PM’s interview was more of indulging in discussions and making long speeches instead of putting up volley of brisk, short and matter of fact questions and then wait for an answer from the VVIP or VIP who is supposed to be in the dock.

Hardly couple of anchor persons were seen taking notes of what the Prime Minister was saying in reply to the questions and the stories based on this rather lengthy interview which appeared in the print media on Tuesday also did not do justice to say the least as answers given in response to selected questions were reported out of context which had caused confusion in the public minds rather than providing the information which the Prime Minister had given in response to the questions.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on his part was seen speaking extempore in answers to questions from the interviewing anchor persons with no notes in front of him or receiving chits from the aides every now and then which were apparently not there in from of the TV cameras. It was a good effort on the part of the Prime Minister to provide as much information as possible to the public at large as to what their elected PTI government is doing to put things in order and set disorderly house in order at the earliest possible.

M Z RIFAT

Lahore

