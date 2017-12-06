PM interacts with students of Qila Saifullah Cadet College

ISLAMABAD :Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Wednesday interacted with the students of Cadet College Qila Saifullah here at the Prime Minister Office as part of his initiative to invite youth to the highest offices.The Prime Minister inquired the students about their education, hobbies and interests and also answered their queries about functioning of the democratic institutions, the role of parliament and its responsibilities towards the citizens.The students thanked the Prime Minister for giving them an opportunity to visit the Prime Minister Office, which they said would help them gain a deeper insight and understanding of government’s functioning.The Prime Minister has met several similar student delegations in the recent past.

Orignally published by APP