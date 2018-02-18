PM: Institutions must work within constitutional limits

Bashir Ahmad Rehmani

Hafizabad

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Saturday urged the national institutions to show mutual respect, because for being the constitutional bodies, they were bound to respect each other.

Addressing the launching ceremony of PM’s National Health Programme in Hafizabad district, he said the political decisions were made by the people at polling stations.

He said the health insurance card would ensure free of charge medical treatment of up to Rs 0.3 million to the entitled persons in best hospitals of the area.

The Prime Minister said that if any one attempted to get the Senate seat by plundering we have to reject it as this can never be in the national interest. We would resist and shame those who would get the Senate seat beyond their votes in the provincial assemblies or using their wealth adding that we would present the same before the people. Such people could neither represent masses nor could serve the country, he maintained.

He declared that if any decision made by the National Assembly and Senate was not respected and accepted, it would not be accepted and tolerated by us. He called for sanity and desired that all institutions should work within their domain and respect each others to ensure progress and prosperity of the nation. We respect all the institutions and accepted the judgments of the courts in letter and sprite and we expect others to respect and accept the decisions made by the Parliament.

He said that it was unfortunate that they were termed mafia and dacoits, which is tantamount to insult to 200 million people of the country. He regretted that corruption of not even a single rupee was proved against former Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sahrif but he was ousted.

He emphatically declared that due to unprecedented progress and development in almost all the sectors in the country the PML-N would sweep the next elections. The PM said that politicians were made accountable after every five years in the general elections and those worked for the welfare of the masses and progress of the country return elected while those having vested interest were rejected.

He said that National Health Cads would be provided to the poor in all the provinces, Azad Kashmir and Baltistan and the programme would be further expanded in the country. The Prime Minister said that the present government has completed various mega projects which could not be executed during the past 60 years by any government.

The masses during the recent by-elections have once again proved beyond any doubt that they have trust and confidence in the leadership of Nawaz Sharif and the performance of the government who have fulfilled all promises and rejected the policies of so-called politicians having negative thinking. He declared the masses would reject all those politicians having hollow slogans, insulting behaviour and negative politics in the upcoming 2018 elections.

He announced the establishment of campus of a University at Hafizabad, increase of pressure of Sui gas in 25 villages and metalling and renovation of Jalalpur Bhttian-Pindi Bhattian road, Hafizabad-Sheikhpura road, Nakki Chattha-Jalapur Bhattian road and Kot Nanak-Bourianwala road.

Saira Afzal Tarar, Minister of National health Services Regulations and Coordination in her address highlighted the salient features of National Health Programme and said that four lakh National Health cards would be distributed in the Hafizabad district and 300 million people consisting of 8 lakh families of the country would be benefitted by this facility.

The Minister said that she had never seen Nawaz Sharif much satisfied than in the past as he has no burden on him because he has not committed any sin and clear conscience.

The Provincial Minster for Health Kh. Salman Rafique said that the Specialised Healthcare Initiative has been launched to ensure self respect to the poor and added that polio has been eliminated to a great extent, EPI vaccination has been further improved and all-out efforts were made to cure hepatitis.

The ceremony was also attended by Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, Federal Health Minister Saira Afzal Tarar, Minister of State Arshad Leghari, Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique, Special Assistant to PM Dr Musaddik Malik, Mian Shahid Bhatti MNA, PML-N leader Afzal Tarar and senior officials from ministries and divisions, allied with the programme.

“You will see the repetition of this decision in July elections too,” he added. He said the labeling of public representatives as mafia, thieves or dacoits was not appropriate as the government respected all institutions so the institutions were also bound to show mutual respect.

He said since the last two years, Nawaz Sharif was being portrayed as the lone accused in the country and being implicated on similar charges in different forms.

He said public representation was not an easy task, so while voting, the people should judge as who would be capable of representing them the right way and raise the national issues.