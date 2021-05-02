PM inspects SOPs execution in capital’s surprise visit

Wants new budget focussed on uplift projects, inflation

Mohammad Arshad Islamabad

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday paid a surprise visit to the different areas of Islamabad without any protocol and interacted with the general public, especially the street vendors.

He inspected the business activities, implementation of anti-Covid standard operating procedures.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan drove himself to public places in Islamabad without any security and protocol.

The PM visited G-11 Markaz and talked to vendors,” said a statement issued by the PM Office.

The premier inquired about the business conditions from the vendors amid the coronavirus pandemic and instructed them to follow the standard operating procedures issued to contain the spread of Covid-19.

The prime minister himself drove the car in the city to observe the arrangements of local

administration for Ramazan.

Imran Khan also visited Sewerage Plant I-9 and Korang Cricket Ground in the federal capital, as per the official communiqué. He also inspected the stone lining of storm water drains.

Senator Faisal Javed and Chairman Capital Development Authority Amer Ahmed Ali also accompanied the prime minister.

Without creating any interruption in the traffic flow, the prime minister drove through the crowded streets of the city and also stopped at the traffic signal.

The people expressed pleasure and happiness on seeing their prime minister among them without any protocol.

During the visit, the premier urged the people specifically shopkeepers to observe standard operating procedures against Covid-19 to contain the deadly coronavirus.

A video of the premier’s visit was posted on Twitter by the Prime Minister’s Office, in which he could be seen driving a car himself on the streets of Islamabad. He also visited Argentina Park, Trail 5, Marghazar, and Margalla Road.

Meanwhile, chairing a meeting regarding the next fiscal budget and to review the economic situation on Sunday, Imran khan directed that development projects should be focused in the next fiscal budget and special attention should be paid to reduce the inflation ratio.

The prime minister said that all development projects should be finalised keeping in view the public needs.

The prime minister stressed the need for the upcoming of the budget to be people-friendly.

He wants the focus to be on providing jobs to the youth in merged districts and uplift of the undeveloped areas. He said that relief should be provided to the oppressed classes.

The meeting sought suggestions regarding the incoming federal budget from senior leadership of the party.

The meeting discussed in detail the current economic situation, strategy to stop inflation and development projects during next fiscal year.

The meeting was attended by Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser, Federal Ministers Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Pervez Khattak and Shafqat Mahmood, governors of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, and other high officials.