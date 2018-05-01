PM inaugurates new airport, This govt completes projects, says PM

ISLAMABAD : Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi inaugurated the New Islamabad International Airport on Tuesday.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, the premier said this government not only starts development projects but also completes them.

He asserted that the airport sits at the crossroads of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor and will help to become a new hub of interconnectivity.

“The new facility will also act as a gateway to economic development by employing people and spurring business activities,” he added.

He stated that aviation is a key component , adding that air travel is no more considered a luxury but a necessity.

“Aviation is close to my heart personally,” said Abbasi, who is associated with a private airline in the country.

The prime minister thanked his aviation adviser Mehtab Abbasi and former Civil Aviation Authority chief Air Marshal (retd) Asim Suleman, among other officials, for their role in completing the project.

The prime minister admitted that the project had taken a long time but it had finally become a reality.

He added that the new airport will set an example for all the other airports in terms of services provided.

“The airport reflects the work of five years of the current government.”

Abbasi also talked about the recently concluded and ongoing refurbishments at other major airports of the country including Gwadar.

The first incoming flight of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) from Karachi landed at the new airport at 11am, while the first flight of the national airline will depart for Karachi at 12.30pm.

According to a PIA spokesperson, the airline’s president and CEO welcomed the flight on its arrival alongside the premier.

Orignally published by INP