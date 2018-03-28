PM inaugurates MOL’s Tolanj processing facility

Major headway in meeting Pakistan’s growing energy demands

Staff Reporter

Kohat/Islamabad

Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday inaugurated the MOL Pakistan’s Tolanj Processing Facility, a gas processing plant that will further enhance gas supplies to the North of Pakistan including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

MOL Pakistan has completed the commissioning of this gas processing facility at a cost of $ 15 million. The Tolanj Processing Facility has a remarkable production capacity of 20 million standard cubic feet per day and is expected to contribute an annual revenue of $ 31 million to Pakistan’s economy. The processing facility was commissioned on December 5, 2017, commencing production from Tolanj X-1 and Tolanj West-1 gas wells.

Speaking at the occasion, the PM lauded the role of MOL Pakistan in meeting Pakistan’s energy requirements. “Over the years, MOL Pakistan has made valuable contributions to promote investment and employment opportunities in Pakistan. This is a classic example of Public Private Partnership. I encourage other business groups, corporate entities, foreign investors to follow the course as Pakistan is fast becoming an ideal entity for investment from the business point of view,” the PM said. “The facility is a major headway in meeting Pakistan’s growing energy demands,” he added.

Dr Berislav Gaso, Executive Vice President Upstream, MOL Group said, the Group has already invested over $ 1 billion in Pakistan’s oil and gas sector and its direct subsidiary MOL Pakistan Oil & Gas Company has been here in Pakistan since 1999.

Ali Murtaza Abbas, MOL Group Regional Advisor Middle East, Africa & Pakistan, appreciated the Prime Minister’s commitment to strengthening and streamlining Pakistan’s energy sector.

Graham Balchin, MD/CEO of MOL Pakistan said on the occasion, “For us, successful operations of this processing plant stands at utmost importance. After thorough inspections, re-testing and replacement of several components, Tolanj Processing Facility has started operations.”

Petroleum Minister Jam Kamal said the Tolanj Processing Facility is a milestone for the people of this region who would reap the benefits of this facility for a long time to come.