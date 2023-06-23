ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has inaugurated much-awaited Margalla Avenue in the federal capital.

After the inauguration, portion of six lane dual carriageway (three lanes on each side) from E-12 Toll Plaza to Grand Trunk Road has been opened for traffic.

Margalla Avenue stretches from Sangjani to Bhara Kahu.

The project underwent a few scope changes. Initially, the road was a four lane which was later converted to a six-lane road.

Installation of road signs and electrical equipment according to motorway standards is also part of the revised plan.

Integration of underpasses, like the one at Shah Allah Ditta, increased the project duration.

Official briefed the PM that the project will reduce travel time between Sangjani and Islamabad to just seven minutes.

As such, Margalla Avenue will reduce traffic load on adjacent expressways like Srinagar Highway.

The PM directed timely completion of work on the remaining portion of Margalla Avenue.