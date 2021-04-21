PM inaugurates housing scheme for underprivileged in Nowshera

Govt providing subsidy of Rs300,000 on each house

Tariq Saeed Peshawar

Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday said his government was striving to ensure one law for mighty and the poor adding it is in the Banana republic where there are different laws for the powerful people and the poors.

“Rule of law means to bring the most powerful under the umbrella of law. It is the Banana republic where there are different laws for the mighty and the poor, where the powerful keeps him above the law,” Imran observed while addressing a ceremony after laying the foundation stone of a low-cost housing scheme in Noshehra District.

He lamented that what Pakistan democratic Movement was trying to do today was what is practiced in a Banana Republic. “The PDM leadership wants different laws for rich and the poor.

The alliance has in fact been made to seek protection for the leader’s corrupt practices and to blackmail the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf government,” Prime Minister maintained.

Imran asserted that there should be one law applicable for the weak and strong segments of society, saying that society is identified by it impoverished segments and not the wealthier class.

The prime minister said the rule of law means to hold the powerful accountable for their crimes. “Here in Pakistan it is difficult to hold the powerful accountable.

The sugar mafia is making a profit by selling expensive sugar and don’t even pay taxes. While PDM leadership wants all cases of corruption against them quashed”.

The prime minister regretted.The premier while highlighting the features of the of Jalozai housing scheme in Noshehra said it was for the first time that efforts are being made to improve the living standards of the low income group.

We decided to raise the standards of destitute, widows orphans and under privileged class of the society.

A total of 1320 apartments will be constructed in eighteen months under this project. The apartments will be distributed through balloting among people having income up to forty thousand rupees per month.

Premier said that the federal government was giving a subsidy of Rs300,000 on each house built under the scheme.

He said that the government has launched the New Pakistan Housing Scheme across the country with an aim to empower the lower income class of the country.

Prime Minister observed that the major countries of the world were confronting the issue of agriculture land being shrunk owing to urbanization and that was why they are adopting the concept of high rise buildings adding “We are also left with no option but to adopt the same practice.

Imran said PTI government was striving to provide full protection to the poor strata of the country.

He Lauded KP government efforts to introduce Health Insurance all over the province where every family can avail off free health care up to Rs one

million every year.

On the occasion Prime Minister also planted a sapling under the Clean and Green Pakistan program.

Besides Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan, Federal Communication Minister Murad Saeed and SAPM on Health Dr. Faisal Sultan

were also present on the occasion Speaking on the occasion the Chief Minister Mehmood Khan termed this project as a milestone achievement of the incumbent government towards establishing a welfare society and added that for the first time in the history of Pakistan, the incumbent

government had launched multiple initiatives and taken concrete steps for the well-being of vulnerable and middle class segments of the society.

He said that the provincial government was not only supporting the Prime Minister’s vision regarding

provision of mass scale employment opportunities to the people by boosting the housing and construction industry but was also taking practical steps to this effect. “Work is in full swing on various housing projects in the province and all these projects would be completed within the stipulated timelines”, he said.

Touching upon the different housing projects, Mahmood Khan said that provincial government had already launched Hangu Township Scheme under which plots have also been allotted to the people.

Besides three different projects of high rise flats in

Peshawar, work is also in progress on such projects in other districts, including Mardan, Charsadda and Swat.

He said that “Peshawar Model Town” was a mega project of the provincial government in housing sector under which residential plots would

be allotted to the low earning people as well.

Similarly, he said that a MoU had also been signed with “Naya Pakistan Housing Authority” for another housing scheme at Sorizai near Peshawar.